TOWN OF IXONIA — Ixonia Bank recently announced several promotions of its employees.
Brandon Parker was named assistant vice president, Oconomowoc area retail manager.
Parker joined Ixonia Bank in June 2018. Almost immediately, he served as a resource for many branch employees for basic account questions as well as more complex banking scenarios, according to the announcement.
Tari Hanson was promoted to assistant vice president, loan administration officer. She began at Ixonia Bank in November 2017 when the needs of the bank’s Commercial Loans Department were great. Since then, she has continued to improve the processes and procedures of the department, and has taken on much of the responsibility in training new employees, according to release. Additionally, in 2020 Hanson took over the manager role overseeing the commercial loan processors.
Promoted to officer was Allison Christenson who first started with the bank in a customer service role in September 2013. In January 2014, she transitioned into the bank’s Human Resources department, and her responsibilities continued to grow. Always striving to help employees with any questions related to payroll and benefits offered by the bank, Christenson further grew in her knowledge of human resources by completing the SHRM-CP exam in early 2020, according to release.
Also promoted to officer is Holly Kuerschner who joined Ixonia Bank in April of 2018 as a loan servicing assistant. Before long, she was promoted to Consumer Loan Operations assistant manager. Kuerschner has proven herself to be very driven and someone who cares deeply about her work and her contributions to the bank, according to the announcement.
“We have built a high performing team around recruiting, retaining and recognizing individuals for their leadership and contributions. All the employees promoted exemplify our company's core values and all of them possess the exemplary attributes that will provide strong leadership for Ixonia Bank for years to come,” said Dan Westrope, chairman & CEO of Ixonia Bank, in a statement.