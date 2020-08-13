Ixonia Bank promotes Lauersdorf to VP of Branch Banking

TOWN OF IXONIA — Ixonia Bank has announced the promotion of Karla Lauersdorf to vice president of Branch Banking and will oversee all the branch’s location as well as manage the bank’s Oconomowoc Lakes Plaza Branch.
Lauersdorf was promoted from her position as assistant vice president of client experience.
Lauersdorf has been with Ixonia Bank since 2008 when she joined as branch manager.
Chairman and CEO Dan Westrope said Lauersdorf’s knowledge in the banking industry will be an immense resource to those who she will work closely with.
“Her managerial strengths combined with her familiarity and involvement in the Lake Country area will provide a solid foundation for continued growth in retail banking here at the bank,” Westrope said.