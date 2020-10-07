Jaskolski named National Geographic Explorer of the year

DELAFIELD — A Delafield entrepreneur whose work with cutting-edge artificial intelligence has helped protect endangered species, has been named the 2020 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year.
Founder of Synthetaic, a leading synthetic data company, Corey Jaskolski will be presented the award during an online ceremony on Thursday.
A National Geographic Fellow since 2012, Jaskolski has designed, built and deployed technologies for exploration and conservation missions across all seven continents and in some of the world’s most remote and unforgiving environments, according to a press release.
Most recently, he developed a custom camera array to capture a 3D-digital copy of a critically endangered Sumatran rhino. Previously, limited data on both animals and poachers had constrained the use of similar AI-based technologies for conservation work.
“Working with National Geographic has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” said Jaskolski, in a press release. “Through my work as a Fellow, I have been exposed to some of the greatest challenges facing conservation and exploration today, and I am honored that the technologies I’ve developed have served a role in addressing these challenges.”
Synthetaic is also working with Save the Elephants to support the organization’s aerial elephant survey work through real-time conservation intelligence.