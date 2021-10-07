Kilman joins Peoples State Bank

WAUKESHA — Ken Kilman has joined Peoples State Bank as vice president, mortgage lender for the bank’s Milwaukee area operation.
Kilman will serve Milwaukee area customers at the bank’s locations in Waukesha and West Allis, according to an announcement.
“Ken brings a wealth of mortgage and financial experience to Peoples,” said Curtis McElhaney, vice president, mortgage loan manager. “His experience will prove beneficial to our mortgage customers and to our mortgage team throughout the bank.”
Kilman has worked in the Milwaukee area for more than 10 years, helping customers with their home mortgage financing at different institutions.
“I’ve worked with customers on all types of mortgages, from conventional to VA and FHA loans,” said Kilman. “I’m excited to work with Peoples customers, offering the best solution based on their needs, and what might work best from the variety of loan products offered by Peoples.”
Kilman has a degree in economics with a minor in business from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Peoples State Bank is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, serving north, central, and southeast Wisconsin from 10 full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties, as well as a commercial loan production office in Stevens Point. Peoples provides financial services to business owners and individuals, as well as investment and retirement planning services through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. Peoples was founded in 1962 and has total assets in excess of $1.25 billion.