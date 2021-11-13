Kleman joins ProHealth cancer team

WAUKESHA — Ariel Kleman, MD, has joined the medical team providing cancer care at the UW Health Cancer Center at ProHealth Care locations in Pewaukee and Mukwonago.
Medical oncologists are specialists who diagnose and treat cancer using medication- based therapies. Hematologists specialize in the care of patients with disorders of the blood, bone marrow and lymphatic systems.
“I strive to support patients and their families throughout their cancer diagnosis by developing personalized care plans,” Kleman said. “I believe in empowering patients with knowledge, assisting them in making decisions and helping them realize that they are not alone on their cancer journey.”
Kleman earned her medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. She completed both her fellowship in hematology and medical oncology and her residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals.
The team of providers at the UW Health Cancer Center at ProHealth Care offers advanced care close to home so that patients can benefit from the support of family and friends. Patients can access new clinical trials and leading-edge treatments and technologies. They also benefit from ProHealth Care’s partnership with Wisconsin’s only National Cancer Institute designated cancer program. Cancer experts from ProHealth Care collaborate with UW Health specialists to develop customized treatment plans for patients with various types of cancer, and cancer navigators support patients every step of the way.