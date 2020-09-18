Knodl receives Friends of Grocers award

GERMANTOWN — State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, was presented with the Friend of Grocers award Thursday from the Wisconsin Grocers Association. The award was presented to Knodl at Sendik’s Food Market in Germantown.
According to a press release, the Friend of Grocers award is given to legislators who score highly on the WGA’s Legislative Report Card, which is a study of all legislators’ performance in the 2019-20 Legislative Session. Lawmakers are graded according to their actions on certain issues that are especially important to the grocery industry, including alcohol pickup and delivery, personal property tax repeal, and several other business issues. This is the third Friend of Grocers award Knodl has received.
“Rep. Knodl has been a strong advocate for all small businesses through his efforts to repeal the personal property tax,” said Brandon Scholz, WGA president and CEO. “In addition, specific to the grocery industry, Rep. Knodl authored legislation that would reform Wisconsin’s credit terms for beer sales and he also co-sponsored a bill to streamline bartender’s licenses. These are key issues for the association and we appreciate Rep. Knodl’s leadership.”
The Wisconsin Grocers Association represents nearly 1,000 independent grocers, retail grocery chain stores, warehouses and distributors, convenience stores, food brokers and suppliers.