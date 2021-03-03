Koepke joins West Bend branch of Wells Fargo Advisors

WEST BEND — Wells Fargo Advisors announced this week that Tim Koepke has joined the West Bend branch of Wells Fargo Advisors as senior vice president—investments.
Koepke has more than 20 years of financial services experience, most recently with Robert W. Baird & Co. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.
“Tim exemplifies the highest integrity in service to his clients, and we are happy to welcome him to our West Bend branch and support him in his continued success,” said Abe Goldberg, first vice president and West Bend branch manager.