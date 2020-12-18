Kramer named founding dean of Carroll’s School of Education and Human Services

WAUKESHA — Kathy Kramer has been named the founding dean of the School of Education and Human Services at Carroll University.
Kramer has three decades of teaching service and previously served as interim dean of the school from July to December 2020. She also serves as director of graduate education and has been an education faculty member at Carroll since 2000. She will lead and direct the efforts of the school including curriculum development, programming and partnership engagement and collaboration.
“It is a privilege to announce Dr. Kramer as the founding dean of our School of Education and Human Services at Carroll University,” said Carroll University President Cindy Gnadinger. “She understands our mission, embodies our ethos, and her dedication and commitment to Carroll over the years to prepare our future educators is admirable.”
Kramer is a co-creator and developer of the Carroll University Inclusive Teacher Residency Program and was honored with the Norman and Louise Allhiser Award for Excellence in Teaching from Carroll in 2006. She has a B.S. in elementary education and an M.S. in special education from the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater and holds an Ed.D. in leadership in curriculum and instruction from Aurora University.
“It’s an honor to continue to serve in a leadership role at a university I respect, and that provides students with an education that empowers them to engage with their communities and make meaningful contributions to the world,” Kramer said. “I’m excited about the growth of the school and the opportunity to lead the outstanding faculty, students and staff.”