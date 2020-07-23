Leadership West Bend graduates recognized during ceremony

WEST BEND — A graduation ceremony and luncheon was held by the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce at the Lac Lawrann Maurin Center July 16 to recognize the graduates of the 2019-2020 Leadership West Bend class.
This graduation marked the 30th year celebrating the Leadership West Bend program, which has graduated 514 leaders. The program continues to be a success because of the support of businesses that sponsor candidates in the program and an active Leadership West Bend Alumni Association.
The members of this year’s graduating class are Sara Davister of the West Bend Community Memorial Library, Thecla Harris of Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties, Emily Klos of Shooting Star Travels, Jackie Kaehny of Children’s Wisconsin, Stephanie Grenzer of Commerce State Bank, Ashley Reichert of Washington County, Brenda Ehrlich, Victoria Lewis of Northwestern Mutual, Kellie Shafie of Moraine Park Technical College, Kate Nickel of Friends, Inc., Justice Madl of Do Your Hair Justice and West Bend alderman, Steven Houdek, Jake Punzenberger of Wells Fargo Advisors, Katie Rabuck of National Exchange Bank & Trust, Clare Robbe of Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County, Kristin Bayer of Laura Mitchell Consulting, Tracy Thom of West Bend Mutual Insurance Company and Dustin Becker of the West Bend Police Department.