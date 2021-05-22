Leffler becomes shareholder of Buelow Vetter Buikema Olson & Vliet

WAUKESHA — Buelow Vetter announced that Attorney Alana Leffler has been promoted to a shareholder of the firm.
Vetter’s practice focuses on advising public and private schools in the areas of general school law, special education law, and labor and employment law. She regularly counsels clients on topics such as: student discipline; bullying, harassment, and discrimination complaints; open meetings and public records law issues; special education mediation and due process; LGBTQ+ student issues; employee misconduct investigations; and school board policies. In working with schools, Vetter believes in the importance of practical problem-solving and a student-centered approach.
“Since joining the firm in 2013, Alana has helped us grow our school law practice and has done great work on behalf of our clients,” said Rob Buikema, co-chair of Buelow Vetter Buikema Olson & Vliet. “We congratulate Alana on her well-deserved promotion.”
Vetter grew up in Wisconsin and lives with her family in Wauwatosa. She earned her law degree from the Marquette University Law School, and her bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Wisconsin- Madison.