Legacy Realty Group, LLC., announces Weidl as development director

MUKWONAGO — The former Mukwonago village administrator has taken on the role as the director of municipal sales and development at Legacy Realty Group, LLC., according to a social media announcement this week.
According to the business: “John Weidl brings with him over a decade of experience in site selection, managing, and directing economic development projects in excess of $350 million, including facilitating land purchases, project management of site development, and the business recruitment and expansion programs necessary to locate and cultivate development opportunities.”
The business also said Weidl helped grow the equalized value of the Mukwonago community by over 50% (to just under $1 billion) in just under seven years, with notable projects including over $100 million in healthcare, $50 million in industrial development and over $35 million in mixed-use development, as well as the facilitation of two new residential subdivisions.
“John is excited to join Legacy Realty Group as the Director of Municipal Sales and Development, bringing his hard work and boundless energy to Waterford and other communities throughout Southeastern Wisconsin,” the post said.