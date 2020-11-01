BROOKFIELD — Brookfield electrical contracting firm, Lemberg, announced the appointment of Mark Chappel to president and the promotion of Tim Scheid to CEO, effective Monday.
The changes come as current President and CEO David M. Washebek transitions into his new role as vice president of the National Electrical Contractors Association District IV.
Washebek will transition his duties as president and CEO to Chappel and Scheid respectively over the next year. He will retain his seat as trustee for Lemberg’s employee stock ownership plan and his roles as chairman of Lemberg’s board of directors and secretary of the corporation.
Both Chappel and Scheid will be responsible for varying aspects of the strategic direction for the company and for the advancement of its mission, objectives, revenue, profitability and growth. Scheid will retain his current duties as chief operating officer, a member of the board of directors and trustee for the company’s employee stock ownership plan.
“This has been in the planning stages for almost two years,” Washebek said. “We are fortunate to find someone of Mark’s talent and vast knowledge of the electrical industry within the Milwaukee market. His collaborative leadership style and professional background will fit nicely within our culture and business goals. Tim Scheid is a true servant leader and you will find no one more dedicated to the success of Lemberg Electric than him.”