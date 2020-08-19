Leonetti named Johnson Controls CFO

MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls International plc announced Olivier Leonetti will join the company and succeed Brian Stief as the chief financial officer.
Leonetti will join Johnson Controls in the next several weeks and initially be appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer-elect. Vice Chairman and CFO Brian Stief will step down from the CFO role at that time of the filing of the company’s annual report. Stief will remain in his role as vice chairman, serving in an advisory capacity, and will retire from Johnson Controls at the end of this calendar year. Stief and Leonetti will work together to ensure an orderly transition into the 2021 calendar year, according to the announcement.
“I am extremely pleased to welcome Olivier to our team,” said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. “Olivier brings over 25 years of extensive international financial management and leadership experience, with deep financial acumen and a strong background in digital technologies.