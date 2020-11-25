Lima named SJNA President

DELAFIELD — Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Edwin Lima has been named St. John’s Northwestern Academies’ 18th president, succeeding Thomas Stocks III effective immediately, according to a press release from the academy. Lima was appointed by the academy’s board of trustees.
Lima has been involved with SJNA for the past 10 years, mentoring cadets during the application process for the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York admissions — from which Lima also graduated.
Board of Trustees Chair Mike Henn said he believes Lima possesses “outstanding skills and experience that will enable him to achieve great success” as the SJNA president.
“I am confident that he will grow and enhance our Military Academy honoring its rich 137-year history, and nurture and grow our nascent Leadership Academy, such that our campus will be a thriving educational institution for many decades to come,” Henn said.
In addition to graduating from West Point, Lima also graduated from Boston University and the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia with master’s degrees.
Lima was a major general in the Army Reserve, had a successful career as a C-level corporate executive with experience in South America and is fluent in Spanish, the press release states.
Lima succeeds Stocks, who is transitioning to a new role as a consultant assisting the Academies in fundraising efforts, the press release states.
Lima said he is excited and energized to be selected the next president of SJNA.
“For 137 years, the Academies have educated and developed young men and women into responsible citizens and moral, ethical leaders who are inspired to meet the world’s challenges. I fully intend to build upon the strong foundation that Mr. Stocks and his predecessors have created,” Lima said. “And I am fully confident to position the Academies to reach even greater levels of success, impact, and relevance.”