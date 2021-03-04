Local architect Tom Kubala recognized by American Institute of Architects

CEDARBURG — Wisconsin architect Tom Kubala, FAIA, has been elevated to the prestigious College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). This honor is awarded to architect members who have made significant contributions to the profession.
Tom Kubala is a co-founder of The Kubala Washatko Architects (https://tkwa.com/) and his team’s contributions to Wisconsin architecture include the Milwaukee Public Market, the Madison Children’s Museum, the Charmant Hotel in La Crosse, the Aldo Leopold Legacy Center in Baraboo, and the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside. They are also responsible for the addition to the First Unitarian Society Meeting House in Madison and Zhongguancun Elementary School in Beijing, China. As a member of the AIA College of Fellows, Kubala is being recognized for a lifelong effort to fully reflect the living world in architecture.
“In particular, Kubala’s approach to design has always been driven by a deeper belief in wholeness, recognizing architecture as a key piece to harmonize human interaction with the natural world. He is best known for reimagining the design process, reshaping the design studio into a team and modifying its working practices to unfold living buildings,” according to a press release from AIA.
Out of a total AIA membership of over 95,000, only 3% are distinguished with the honor of fellowship. A total of 101 AIA members will be invested this year. The program was developed to elevate those architects who have made a significant contribution to architecture and society and who have achieved a standard of excellence in the profession. Elevation to fellowship not only recognizes the achievements of architects as individuals, but also their significant contribution as leaders in architecture and society on a national level.
Established in 1911, AIA Wisconsin is the state society of the American Institute of Architects. With around 1,500 individual members, AIA Wisconsin represents architects in private practice, business, industry, government and education, including twelve Fellows of the AIA.