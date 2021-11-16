MILWAUKEE — Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C., a personal injury law firm with offices in Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Waukesha, West Bend, and Mequon, announced that Attorney Michelle Hockers has been named the 2021 Outstanding Young Trial Lawyer by the New Lawyers Section of the Wisconsin Association for Justice (WAJ). Hockers will be honored during a celebration with friends and colleagues during the WAJ’s annual President’s Dinner on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Pfister Hotel.
“Michelle brings an extraordinary level of dedication and skill to our team, and we are proud to work alongside her each day,” said Keith Stachowiak, Milwaukee personal injury attorney with Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. “Whether she is taking depositions, working with treating doctors, or trying cases, she demonstrates the highest level of professionalism. We are proud of her hard work and accomplishments, and it is gratifying to see her efforts recognized in this way.”
Hockers took part in an internship program with Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. while attending Marquette Law School. After graduating in the top 5 percent of her law school class and earning a Juris Doctorate with a certificate in litigation in 2015, Hockers remained at Murphy & Prachthauser to focus on personal injury law. In 2020, Hockers became a partner in the firm. In addition to WAJ’s Outstanding Young Trial Lawyer award, Michelle has also been recognized as a 2018 Up and Coming Lawyer by The Wisconsin Law Journal, Biz-Times’ 2020 Notable Women in Law, and a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2020 and 2021.
“One of my favorite roles as an attorney is having the opportunity to help people during particularly frightening and stressful times of their lives,” said Hockers. “I also enjoy giving back to my community to support initiatives that are critical to students and young professionals working to set a path for success. My strong team both at work and home allows me to keep contributing personally and professionally.”
Hockers’ current areas of expertise include motor vehicle accidents, serious personal injury cases, and product liability cases. With a focus on complex cases and the sharing of insights and information with lawyers across the country who do the same type of work, Hockers has an expansive knowledge of preparing for and facilitating cases from initial intake to trial.
For more information about Murphy & Prachthauser and the firm’s dynamic team of personal injury attorneys, visit www.murphyprachthauser.com.