NASHOTAH — Nashotah native Le’erin Voss earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Minnesota on May 16. She was also granted the Minnesota Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Performance Award. Voss previously earned a Master of Public Health degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin- Parkside in Molecular Biology and Bioinformatics. She is an alumna of Arrowhead High School.
Voss plans to practice dentistry in southeast Wisconsin.