Mequon man earns Lifetime Achievement Award

GERMANTOWN — A Mequon man has been recognized for his dedication and ingenuity in creating his own greenhouse business, which has been successful since opening in 1986.
Neal Karthauser, of Karthauser & Sons, has been presented with the 2020 WUMFA (Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Florists Association) Lifetime Achievement Award.
Karthauser started working in a greenhouse in 1953. With his father, Otto, and brother, Jerry, they opened their own greenhouse business in 1957 in Brown Deer.
In 1986 they moved their business to its present location in Germantown, W147 N11100 Fond du Lac Ave.
“The business thrived over the next 50 years and became an integral part of Wisconsin’s growing industry,” according to a statement from the Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Florists Association.
In 2004, the company developed a cut flower and growing operation to diversify their product line and just a few years ago they added a new outdoor growers pad that allowed them to increase the full mum capacity.
Currently, Neal Karthauser and his son Brian, along with their general manager Gregg Wilke, are operating the company known as Karthauser & Sons Inc.
There is a combined total of 100 years of experience in the commercial flower industry between these three men.
The Karthauser organization has hosted numerous WUMFA workshops as well as donated products for education classes over the years. They’ve also been a long time sponsor of the annual WUMFA Convention.
Neal Karthauser was a member of the Commercial Flower Growers for many years, including serving as past president. He was elected to the Wisconsin Green Industry Federation Hall of Fame in 2006.
Under his leadership his company was one of the first growers to implement automating watering systems, automatic shade cloth, and ebb and flow benches.
Neal has been married to Rita since 1963 and they have two sons, Brian and Steve. They currently live in Mequon. The Commercial Floral Industry has been their lifelong livelihood.