Mequon resident honored for work in advertising industry

MEQUON — Mequon resident and Wisconsin advertising icon, Gary Mueller was honored as one of ad industry’s 40 over 40 winners. The award, given out annually by the international publication “Campaign Magazine” honors the top executives from across the country for their contributions in the advertising, marketing and media fields.
Mueller, who is a managing partner and VP of Cause Marketing at BVK, is well-known nationally for his bold and provocative ad campaigns which have won national and international awards.
He is best known for his philanthropic work in the community through the nonprofit agency Serve. Mueller founded Serve in 2002 and donates much of his time to helping under-served nonprofits market their causes. Serve is considered the first and only all-volunteer, not-for-profit ad agency in the country.
Mueller and the staff at BVK, where he has worked for the past 31 years, have donated over $17 million in time and production resources to local causes since they started. Serve’s work, although often considered controversial, is credited with helping to reduce teen pregnancy and shaken baby syndrome in Milwaukee, increasing foster care inquiries across the state, as well as increasing awareness for teen homelessness, sex trafficking, infant mortality, youth STD testing and domestic violence.
“It’s an honor to be recognized with such an amazing group of executives from across the country for the good you do in the community,” said Mueller. “But it’s also a recognition of how much amazing advertising talent exists in our state, because no one wins an award like this without surrounding themselves with immensely talented people - which I have always had at BVK.”