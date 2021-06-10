MetalTek announces Karen Loritz as chief financial officer

WAUKESHA — MetalTek International, a leading global manufacturer of critical metal components that power, protect, and connect the world, announced that Karen Loritz has been named chief financial officer.
“Karen brings to MetalTek invaluable experience leading finance teams and unique strategic knowledge to support Metal-Tek’s long-term growth objectives,” said E.J. Kubick, chief executive officer of Metal-Tek. “I look forward to her leadership and contributions to MetalTek’s success.”
Loritz has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, most recently as CFO of The Boelter Companies. She previously served as senior vice president and global controller for GMR Marketing, vice president of finance for Kerry Group, and in various finance roles of increasing responsibility for Brady Corporation. She began her career as an auditor for Deloitte.
Loritz holds a BBA in accounting from St. Norbert College, an MBA from Marquette University, and is a CPA. She lives in the Milwaukee area with her family.