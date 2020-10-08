Milwaukee Art Museum names new curator of Community Dialogue

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that Kantara Souffrant has been hired as its curator of Community Dialogue.
The new position ensures that community engagement is at the center of adult programming at the museum, through meaningful partnerships with peer institutions and artists, art activations and audience engagement, the museum said in a news release.
“We are incredibly honored and excited to have Kantara return to the Museum to join our Senior Leadership Team and steward our institution’s community engagement initiatives,” Marcelle Polednik, Donna and Donald Baumgartner director, said in the release.
Souffrant will build the institution’s capacity for making art relevant to the community and deliver robust community programming, two key pillars of the museum’s Strategic Direction, the release said. She will also address social issues through art and be responsible for offsite projects.
“For me, the role of Curator of Community Dialogue is personal: a chance to use art to build bridges across our city while amplifying the voices and experiences of Black, Latinx, and other communities of color,” Souffrant said in the release.
Souffrant is a museum educator, artist-scholar and independent cultural curator who has worked across academia and the nonprofit sector. She is currently the assistant professor of Global/Non-Western Art History at Illinois State University. Souffrant received her PhD in Performance Studies at Northwestern University in June 2017.
Souffrant previously worked at the Milwaukee Art Museum, from 2015 to 2018, as the manager of school and teacher programs. Before the Milwaukee Art Museum, Souffrant was at the Haitian American Museum of Chicago as its cultural liaison. She officially begins her role as the curator of Community Dialogue for the Milwaukee Art Museum on Jan. 4.