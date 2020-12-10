Milwaukee Art Museum selects deputy director

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced that Robert Stein has been hired as deputy director and chief experience officer for the organization. Stein will be responsible for overseeing key departments of the museum’s operations.
Effective Jan. 4, Stein joins the museum with expertise in a number of areas related to the visitor experience based at its lakefront site, according to a news release.
He will lead the collections, conservation, design, IT and marketing areas —including the retail, food and visitor services departments. He will work across departments to design experiences both physical and virtual to reach diverse audiences.
“I am delighted and excited to welcome Rob to our Senior Leadership Team,” said Marcelle Polednik, Donna and Donald Baumgartner director, in the release. “His tremendous capacity for leadership, coupled with his vast experience working within the museum field, especially as it relates to visitor experience, will have a significant impact on our audiences, locally and globally.”
Stein most recently served as senior vice president, Guest Experiences & Communications, at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, where he helped set the institution’s strategic direction, developed immersive and multisensory in-gallery experiences, and created new virtual platforms for digital learning during closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“I am thrilled to join the Milwaukee Art Museum at a time of such great opportunity and potential. In many ways, the role is a perfect culmination of so many areas in museums that I love,” Stein said. “I’m perhaps most excited by the opportunity to look comprehensively at designing experiences with art that connect us to each other and that unfold across the galleries, online at home, and out in our neighborhoods.”
Before joining the Shedd, Stein was the executive vice president and chief program officer for the American Alliance of Museums, where he led the execution of the organization’s strategic plan with a focus on the areas of diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion. He led the program development and planning of AAM’s annual Meeting and Museum Expo — the largest conference of museum professionals.
Stein has also served as the deputy director of the Dallas Museum of Art, and as the deputy director for Research, Technology and Engagement at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.