Minnesota Academy of Physician Assistants welcomes new executive director

MENOMONEE FALLS — Melinda Waite has been named the new executive director of the Minnesota Academy of Physician Assistants (MAPA) effective July 1.
MAPA is managed by Association Acumen in Menomonee Falls, where Waite works.
According to a press release by Association Acumen, Waite lives in Colgate and succeeds Elizabeth Schlicht, CAE, who has been executive director since 2018.
The Minnesota Academy of PAs (MAPA) promotes the professional and personal development of Minnesota physician assistants.
Waite has a proven track record in growing and engaging membership and educational programming for medical associations.
She has strong experience in creating and refining processes and procedures to strengthen the impact of programs.
Waite holds a graduate certificate in nonprofit management and leadership from UW-Milwaukee, and a bachelor of science in business administration from Winona State University in Minnesota.
“I am thrilled to join MAPA in the role of executive director,” Waite said. “I am learning how passionate and collaborative these medical professionals are and am excited to work with the board to carry out their strategic goals while increasing their visibility within Minnesota health care.”