MLG Capital CEO named Commercial Real Estate best boss

BROOKFIELD — MLG Capital, a national leader in private equity investments in commercial real estate, announced that its principal and CEO was named one of Commercial Real Estate’s Best Bosses by GlobeSt’s Real Estate Forum.
The annual award for Timothy J. Wallen honors a small number of the industry’s leading and most respected executives.
“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor than Tim Wallen,” J. Michael Mooney, principal, chairman emeritus and co-founder at MLG said in a statement. “Tim is a born leader who embodies integrity, confidence, intelligence and empathy. He lives his life with the goal of making a difference while making a living, a mission that runs through all facets of MLG and our culture.”
Wallen joined MLG Capital in 1989 as chief financial officer and principal and was appointed CEO in 2000. He leads MLG’s long and short-term business strategies, oversees the creation of innovative debt financing structures and helps develop complex partnership structures.
He also chairs both the firm’s board of directors and investment committee.
As CEO, Wallen has been instrumental in the firm’s acquisition (includes current pending) of over 26.1 million square feet of commercial real estate property, which includes over 21,000 apartment units, across 19 states, with an exited and estimated current value exceeding $2.8 billion.
According to a press release, this year’s Best Bosses award specifically recognized leaders who stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tim’s quick decision-making and astute leadership helped our employees adapt overnight,” Mooney said. “Our technology use and resources increased tenfold this past year, and Tim’s leadership and focus on results have helped MLG not miss a beat.”
Wallen is a member of the World Presidents Organization and previously the Young Presidents Organization. He is an active member of the Board of Lifesong for Orphans and has aided parents with financial assistance for the adoption of over 8,000 children.
In his home state of Wisconsin, Wallen helped establish Positive Programs for Families, a support group for Milwaukee’s inner-city children, and served on its board. Wallen also served on the Board of First Business Bank of Milwaukee and now sits on its advisory board.