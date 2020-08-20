Modern Hire names Borchert as CEO

DELAFIELD — Modern Hire, a hiring platform, announced that Karin Borchert was appointed chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Borchert has more than 25 years of experience in growing and leading datadriven businesses in the SaaS and information services industries. With an extensive background in data strategy, she will be responsible for driving Modern Hire’s science and technology initiatives along with the growth of its data-driven hiring platform, according to the announcement.
Borchert will also oversee the company’s global operations and strategy, following on its recent acquisition of Sonru, a European and APAC automated video interviewing technology provider.
“I’m excited and honored to join Modern Hire at such a critical time in its company journey,” said Borchert. “Modern Hire is growing exponentially and transforming the hiring process with proven science and trusted technology. I’m looking forward to working with the experienced leadership team to continue accelerating Modern Hire’s growth and innovation to reimagine the future of hiring.”
Most recently, Borchert was CEO of 1WorldSync, where she led the company’s sale to Battery Ventures in 2019. Previously,
she was executive vice president of client services for Sterling Talent Solutions, where she led global account management, professionals services and customer service operations. Borchert also held global executive roles overseeing different organizations within Dow Jones.
“Karin’s extensive data strategy background and experience in growing international SaaS technology organizations make her the perfect fit to lead Modern Hire as it focuses relentlessly on merging trusted science and proven technology to improve hiring outcomes,” said John Kish, chairman of the board, Modern Hire.
Modern Hire enables organizations to continuously improve hiring results through more personalized, data-driven experiences for candidates, recruiters, and hiring managers.