Molded Dimensions in Port Washington welcomes new VP of Sales and Marketing

PORT WASHINGTON — Molded Dimensions, LLC., a manufacturer of custom-molded rubber and polyurethane products that is headquartered in Port Washington, has named Bobby Desai as the new vice president of sales & marketing.
Desai, who joined the company in July, has more than 20 years of combined experience in sales, business development, management and project engineering.
“It’s with great pleasure that we announce Bobby’s addition to our team,” said Brian Sprinkman, president and CEO. “His qualifications make him a terrific leader to further develop our sales and marketing department and its activities. I believe he can further motivate and challenge our team to lift Molded Dimensions to the next level with a concentrated focus on the industries, customers and products that best fit our capabilities.”
Desai, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from UW-Milwaukee, looks to strengthen the company’s place in the rubber molding and polyurethane molding markets.
“Molded Dimensions makes custom products and more highly-engineered components, so my experience on the engineering side and my tech background offers advantages,” Desai said. “I understand the processes for development and manufacturing. I learned from good leadership over the years and that can help me become a better leader here.”