Moraine Park holds Manufacturing Skills Academy ceremony

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College held its fall 2020 Manufacturing Skills Academy completion ceremony on Dec. 23. A total of nine students finished the program, four from computer numerical control (CNC) and five from welding.
This program was designed to combat the skilled worker shortage by offering a variety of boot camp sessions. The boot camp sessions are free to participants, teach skills that are unique to a particular pathway and connect students with area employers. The program also combines a 144-hour paid internship with coursework, including occupational math, print reading, team building, problem solving and program-specific courses. Participating internship sites for this session were FZE Manufacturing Solutions, LLC, Mid States Aluminum Corporation, Ultra Tool & Manufacturing and Wabash National.
Moraine Park has had over 400 participants in the Welding and CNC boot camp programs since its inception in 2012.
The students who completed the CNC boot camp are Loni Gromacki of Germantown, April Novak of Fond du Lac, Ethan Strebe of Fond du Lac and Brian Wilson of Fond du Lac.
The students who completed the welding program are Nathaniel Horner of Beaver Dam, Timothy Lowe of Fond du Lac, Robin Robertson of Colgate, Steven Stathas of Jackson and Xavier Thomas of Fond du Lac.
This year’s graduation speakers were Lowe and Strebe. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony was open to boot camp students and Moraine Park staff only. The event was live-streamed to allow for family, friends and employer partners to participate.
Moraine Park’s Skills Academy boot camps are free to participating students, thanks to financial support from community resource partners and the Workforce and Training (WAT) grants.
Registrations for the spring 2021 boot camp program are now being accepted. For more information, visit morainepark.edu/bootcamps.