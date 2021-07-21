WAUKESHA — Moreland OB-GYN & Associates, a women’s health care organization serving Waukesha County and the surrounding communities, announced it has welcomed three new physicians to its southeastern Wisconsin clinics serving the Brookfield, Hartland, Mukwonago, Oconomowoc, Sussex, and Watertown communities. The new physicians will focus on establishing long-standing relationships with patients to support all phases of women’s health care, including obstetric, fertility, gynecology and preventive health.
Dr. Diane Meisles, D.O., obtained a medical degree from Touro University in Nevada and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Wellspan York Hospital in Pennsylva nia. She speaks English and Spanish.
Dr. Lauren Kurtz, M.D., obtained a medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals.
Dr. Lara Stein, M.D., obtained a medical degree from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Colorado in Aurora. She speaks English and Spanish.
“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Meisles, Dr. Kurtz, and Dr. Stein to our talented team of physicians and know they are eager to begin providing personalized care for each patient they serve,” said Dr. Darin Gregory, M.D. with Moreland OB-GYN & Associates. “These dedicated new physicians join us in our intentions to establish long-term relationships with the highest level of care that guides women through their entire life’s journey. Together, we are committed to supporting women through education and a shared-decision making process.”