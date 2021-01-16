MOTIS Brands CEO recognized for support of military employees

GERMANTOWN — MOTIS Brands CEO Richard Spratt has been recognized by the Office of the Secretary of Defense and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) with the Patriot Award. Major Clint Berry, MOTIS Brands’ director of manufacturing operations, has completed 15 years of service and currently serves as the executive officer of a Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in the U.S. Army Reserve.
“It is important to work for a company that supports my military career, recognizes the contributions and benefits of service, and the mutual sacrifice it requires,” said Berry. “Richard Spratt’s receipt of the Patriot Award is a recognition of the high value MOTIS Brands places on employing military service members, and the support provided by the company as we carry out the many duties related to protecting the Nation at home and abroad.”
The Patriot Award recognizes company individuals who support team members in their service responsibilities. An individual’s support includes providing flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence when needed.
“Clint’s military experience contributes immensely to his strength as both an operator and a leader at MOTIS Brands,” said Spratt. “He is an extraordinary person and his service to our nation is a point of pride for all of us. It’s our privilege to provide any support he needs to execute his Reserve duties.”
With the support of Spratt and the entire MOTIS Brands organization, Berry’s goal is to serve as a battalion commander within the Army Reserve and achieve the rank of colonel while also mentoring and developing the future leaders of the Army Reserve and National Guard.