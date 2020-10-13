Mutrie named FOCIS executive director

MENOMONEE FALLS — Caley Mutrie, CAE, IOM, has been named the new executive director of the international medical association, the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies.
FOCIS is managed by Association Acumen, an award-winning accredited association management firm based in Menomonee Falls.
Mutrie replaces Mike Mathy, who has been executive director since 2016.
She has a history of proven success working effectively with boards, committees, members, staff, chapters and governmental agencies. She has over 20 years of experience boosting membership and increasing organizational revenues. Mutrie has successfully led international, national and state trade and professional membership organizations with memberships of 114 societal and 3,500 individual members.
“It is an honor and privilege to serve as executive director of FOCIS,” Mutrie said. “Innovative and forward- thinking, FOCIS stands at the forefront of translational immunology, connecting clinicians and researchers worldwide across all disease areas. I am inspired by the strength of focus of the organizational mission and the passion and commitment of the leadership, members and staff. I look forward to joining them in the great work of this organization.”