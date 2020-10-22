Ninmann named new DOBA director

OCONOMOWOC — Sara Ninmann, owner of Snips and Giggles, has been chosen as the new director of the Downtown Oconomowoc Business Association.
The position will allow Ninmann to focus on DOBA’s increase in demands with the growth of the organization, its festivals and events since its inception 12 years ago.
Ninmann — who has operated her business in Oconomowoc for eight years — said the position will allow her to navigate the administrative work and execution for the events and festivals it runs. Previously, that work was done solely by volunteers.
“Although a lot of people want to volunteer to make events happen, sometimes it’s too much,” Ninmann said. “And the events have gotten so big that I think in the big picture, having somebody handle the administrative side of things and pushing forward the mission of the organization makes the wheel run a little better and more efficiently.”
DOBA had initially hired a director earlier in the year; however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the person had to be let go due to the uncertainty of the events happening over the summer that would have paid for the position.
Ninmann said even though she owns her own business downtown, she has been active with the organization and downtown Oconomowoc, which is why she feels she is a good fit for the role.
DOBA’s events like the Village Green Beer Gardens and the various nights out it hosts have been gaining popularity and momentum, Ninmann said.
“We want to keep that rolling,” she said. “Our businesses are benefiting from these events happening downtown ... The community will see the events running better and more efficiently. Communication is going to be better because we will have a leader at the helm.”
Ninmann said despite her new job being the first paid position for DOBA, the organization has had a strong history of leaders.
“Each stepping stone that we’ve had since this was developed 12 years ago got us to where we are today,” Ninmann said.
Ninmann said her main focus is going to be communication, particularly with the businesses to get their feedback on how things are being run.
“Their feedback as businesses about how something like Chilifest is happening is crucial to us,” she said. “We need to have that and we can’t without a relationship with everybody.”
Ninmann said she loves Oconomowoc and the downtown businesses, is proud of the identity DOBA has built and wants to keep the program moving forward.
“I want Oconomowoc to be the place to be and it’s turning out to be that,” Ninmann said. “I want people to want to engage here and give families and visitors a really great piece of what Oconomowoc has to offer.”