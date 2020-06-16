Oberholtzer named chief operating officer of Advantage+

BROOKFIELD — Kristin Oberholtzer has been named chief operating officer of Advantage+ of Brookfield.
Oberholtzer previously was executive vice president of the Brookfield-based firm. Advantage+ is a 28-year-old, nationwide direct lender.
Oberholtzer earned a B.A. in business administration and finance from Carroll University, and has worked at Advantage+ for more than 20 years.
She was previously a portfolio manager in collections, marketing manager, litigation coordinator, operations manager, vice president of operations, and executive vice president, managing four departments within the company.
“Kristin has always been a key A+ player. Her leadership, attitude and grit have been crucial to our company’s success,” said Michael Elton, president and CEO of Advantage+ said.
Advantage+ was founded in 1992, and is a nationwide direct lender. It offers equipment and working-capital loans of $2,000 to $200,000 to small and mid-size companies. One-third of its new loans are to existing or previous customers.
The company also provides customer finance programs for manufacturers, distributors, and dealers.
“Larry Elton and the other members of our board of directors are all wellknown and respected in the financial and business communities,” said Oberholtzer, COO.
“It’s been a privilege to learn from them over the years and now, an honor to be promoted to COO.”
Advantage+ has lent more than $500 million dollars to more than 20,000 businesses.
Its managers and a few outside investors own the company. The company augments its growing capital base with loans from partner banks with managers that support small-business and free-market capitalism.