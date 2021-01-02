Oberholtzer named to board of directors of Advantage+

BROOKFIELD — Kristin Oberholtzer, chief operating officer of Advantage+ of Brookfield, has been appointed to the Advantage+ board of directors. She will become secretary of the corporation. Advantage+ is a 28 year-old, nationwide direct lender.
Oberholtzer earned a B.A. in business administration and finance from Carroll University, and has worked at Advantage+ for 25 years. She was previously a portfolio manager in collections, marketing manager, litigation coordinator, operations manager, vice president of operations, and executive vice president, managing four departments within the company.
“Kristin has always been a key A+ player. She’s earned this position and embodies everything the company stands for — free market capitalism, serving small business exceptionally well, and her passion for making everyone around her better,” said Michael Elton, president and CEO of Advantage+.
“Her leadership, attitude, and grit have been crucial to our company’s success.”
Advantage+ was founded in 1992, and is a nationwide direct lender. It offers equipment and working-capital loans of $2,000 to $200,000 to small and midsize companies. One-third of its new loans are to existing or previous customers. The company also provides customer finance programs for manufacturers, distributors, and dealers.