Ortiz named CEO of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

MILWAUKEE — Dominic Ortiz has been named CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. After conducting a nation-wide search, Ortiz began his role at the Milwaukee property on Monday.
“I would like to thank the Tribal Council and the Forest County Potawatomi for the opportunity to join an amazing team,” Ortiz said in a statement. “I look forward to building upon their success and taking the brand to a new level for future generations.”
Ortiz, an enrolled member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation of Kansas, most recently served as chief financial officer of Soaring Eagle Gaming Properties and Corporate Services in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
“We are truly excited to welcome Dominic into this role at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino,” said Ned Daniels Jr., chairman of the Forest County Potawatomi. “We’re confident his years of experience in tribal gaming will prove valuable in charting the course during a pivotal time at our Milwaukee property.”
Ortiz, a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Business and the Harvard Business School’s General Manager/Executive Education program, has 17 years of experience in a number of leadership positions at several tribal casino properties across the country.