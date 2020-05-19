Payroll Complete promotes Stephanie Jerge

WAUKESHA — Payroll Complete, a division of Waukesha State Bank, announced the promotion of Stephanie Jerge to assistant payroll services manager.
“Stephanie’s promotion is well deserved as she came to us with a strong base of payroll knowledge and experience and has used that to build and enhance customer relationships,” said DeAnne Price, president of Payroll Complete. “This promotion recognizes Stephanie’s contribution to Payroll Complete’s success.” Jerge joined Payroll Complete in August of 2019 as payroll services consultant.
She has over 15 years of payroll experience, in both bureau and client settings. In her new role as Payroll Complete’s assistant payroll services manager, Jerge will continue to work with prospective clients to create and build business relationships in addition to managing conversions and handling managerial duties.
Jerge is active in the local community serving as the vice president of the Greater Milwaukee Chapter of the American Payroll Association.
Payroll Complete, a division of Waukesha State Bank, has been processing business’ payroll since 1971.