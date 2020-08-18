Port Washington State Bank hires new vice president & director of human resources

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington State Bank announced last week the hiring of Stella Terry as the new vice president & director of human resources. Terry brings more than 10 years of human resource management experience to the bank.
Terry has a degree in psychology from the University of Illinois and also maintains both her PHR (Professional in Human Resources) Certification and SHRM-CP (Society for Human Resource Management) credentials.
Her career began with the benefit side of human resources. She later became the head corporate HR director for a large healthcare firm in Illinois and most recently a head executive HR professional at a human resource consulting firm. Outside of work, she actively volunteers for the Milwaukee Metro Society for HR Management as their current President-Elect, and has enjoyed several years of hospice volunteering.
“We feel privileged to have found someone with a strong HR background who also gives back to the community through volunteering,” said James Schowalter, president and chief operating officer. “Stella’s extensive expertise in HR will be an asset to the bank’s increasing employee base,” said Schowalter.