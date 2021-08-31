Port Washington State Bank promotes Barber to mortgage lender

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington State Bank has announced the promotion of Ashley Barber to mortgage lender, joining a team of mortgage experts with over 100 years of combined experience in home lending.
“Clients who value having the choice of working face-to-face or mouse-to-mouse from the initial application to closing choose Port Washington State Bank, and Ashley’s extensive knowledge and friendly demeanor will ensure a stress-free experience, whether buying a new home or refinancing an existing one,” said James S. Schowalter, president and CEO. Barber has been with PWSB for over six years — with nearly 11 total in many aspects of the industry — with her most recent focus on mortgage lending and investing.
According to the county’s register of deeds, Port Washington State Bank has been Ozaukee’s #1 mortgage lender for many consecutive years.
For more than 120 years, Port Washington State Bank has been a locally owned and operated community bank.
It is owned and led by the third-, fourth- and fifth-generation descendants of its founder, Clarence Hill. The bank has locations in Port Washington, Saukville, Cedarburg, Grafton, Mequon, Thiensville, Belgium and Fredonia.
