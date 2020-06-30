OCONOMOWOC — Prairie Trust, a division of Waukesha State Bank, announced the promotions of Thomas Kieffer to vice president — senior trust administrator and Matthew Woyak to trust officer — real estate administrator.
“With our continued growth in trust administration, Thom and Matt have both been valuable assets to Prairie Trust and our clients,” said Victor J. Schultz, president of Prairie Trust. “These promotions are reflective of their invaluable leadership and extensive knowledge of the trust, estate planning and real estate industries.”
Kieffer joined Prairie Trust in March 2020 following an extensive career leading the trust and retirement services department at WNB Financial, NA (formerly Winona National Bank) in Winona, Minnesota. He has over 30 years of trust, financial advisory and tax planning experience, which includes broad skills in wealth management, financial analysis, business development, and investment and asset allocation management.
Kieffer earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota and holds Certified Financial Planner and Certified Trust & Financial Advisor designations in addition to being a certified public accountant. He and his wife, Robyn, reside in New Berlin.
Woyak joined Prairie Trust in 2018. He has 20 years of trust and investment experience with a specialization in business valuation and financial analysis. As trust officer – real estate administrator, Matt will continue to be responsible for supp orting Prairie’s senior trust administrators with the ongoing management of personal trust and estate settlement clients with an emphasis on real estate and closely held business management.
Woyak obtained his master's degree in business administration from Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri and holds a Wisconsin real estate broker’s license and the certified valuation analysis designation. He is active in the community serving as treasurer and finance committee chair for the Eisenhower Center, Inc.’s board of directors. He and his family reside in Greenfield.