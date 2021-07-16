President of Aspen Homes named WBA Builder of the Year

WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) announced Shelly Basso, the president of Aspen Homes, Inc. was selected as the 2020 Builder of the Year.
Shelly Basso was presented the award at WBA’s Celebration of Housing event on July 14.
Since 1995, Aspen Homes has been an active member of the Metropolitan Builders Association (MBA), the trade association for companies involved in residential construction across Southeast Wisconsin. Basso served on the MBA’s executive board for four years and is the immediate past president for the organization.
“I am honored to be recognized by fellow builders and associates for my dedication to service to the building industry,” said Basso. “I am humbled to be the recipient of the 2020 Builder of the Year Award from the WBA.”
“Shelly is well-respected and highly involved in the home construction industry,” said MBA Executive Director Kathy Raab. “The MBA is proud to see her recognized for her hard work, talent and leadership capacity.”
The Builder of the Year Award is the highest honor a WBA builder member can attain. Only one award is given each year. Nominees are judged by their peers on professionalism as well as level of activity within the WBA, National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the local builders association and their community.