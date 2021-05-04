WAUKESHA — Doctor Kelly Rychter, who is a doctor of osteopathic medicine, has joined the staff at the UW Health Heart and Vascular Center at the ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
According to a press release, Rychter is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. Her practice focuses on preventing, diagnosing and treating heart disease, and she is joining the hospital’s existing cardiologists, radiologists and cardiovascular technicians to help treat heart and vascular conditions.
“My goal is to deliver compassionate care,” Rychter said in a press release. “I want my patients to feel that I have truly listened to them.”
Rychter will see patients both at the ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, 725 American Ave., and at the Prohealth Medical Group clinic in Oconomowoc, 1185 Corporate Center Dr. To schedule a visit, call 262-928-8800.