ProHealth Care’s heart and vascular team welcomes new specialist

OCONOMOWOC — Pro-Health Care announced Wednesday that Firas Ghanem, MD, has joined their heart and vascular care team as a specialist in interventional cardiology in the ProHealth Medical Group clinic at 1185 Corporate Center Drive in Oconomowoc. Interventional cardiologists like Ghanem conduct catheter-based treatments of heart disease and structural heart defects. Cardiologists tend to and manage ailments of the heart, arteries and veins.
Ghanem believes that it is vital for citizens to have access to specialists nearby. “Even people who lead active lives can have underlying health issues. It’s important to know that you can receive outstanding heart care close to home,” he said.
The Prohealth Care heart and vascular team identifies and addresses various conditions including arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, chest pain (angina), heart attack, heart disease, heart failure and heart valve and vein disease.
The heart and vascular team also conducts clinical research.