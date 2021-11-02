WAUKESHA — Pro-Health Care recently welcomed three new doctors to its staff: Rachel Quinn, MD; Lindsey McGowan, MD; and Richard Dao, MD.
Quinn, a family medicine physician, will work out of ProHealth Care’s clinic at 1185 Corporate Center Drive in Oconomowoc.
Family medicine physicians treat children and adults for everything from routine ailments to longer-term conditions such as asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure.
“I enjoy working with people of all ages and see great value in caring for multiple family members and generations,” she said. “Developing trust and partnership over time results in healthier patients and communities.”
Quinn earned her medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. She completed her residency at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics.
McGowan, a pediatrician, is accepting patients at Pro-Health Care clinics in Mukwonago and Waukesha.
Pediatricians have advanced training in caring for children and teens and provide a variety of services, including checkups, illness and injury care, childhood vaccinations and information about growth and development.
“My goal is to work with patients and their families as a cohesive team, focusing on the child's overall well-being,” McGowan said. “I provide open communication and act as a trusted resource throughout the child’s growth and development.”
Dr. McGowan earned her medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics.
Dao, a family medicine physician, joins ProHealth Medical Group’s clinic at 717 W. Moreland Blvd. in Waukesha.
“I believe that health care is more than a service, it is a collaboration,” Dao said. “My goal is to guide and advise patients so they can make the best decisions for their own health.” Dao earned his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. He completed his residency at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.