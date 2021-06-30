WAUKESHA — ProHealth Care recently welcomed three doctors.
Nicolas Mungo, MD, is a specialist in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and is accepting new patients in Brookfield and Pewaukee.
Endocrinologists specialize in evaluating, diagnosing and treating conditions related to the endocrine system. The endocrine system includes glands that make hormones that affect how you grow, eat, feel and more.
Mungo is board-certified in internal medicine and specializes in treating diabetes, pre-diabetes, adrenal gland disorders, growth hormone disorders, hormone imbalances, and metabolic, glandular and thyroid disorders. His interests include the treatment of endocrine-related cancer and pituitary dysfunctions.
“I always treat the people I see as the core part of their health care teams,” Mungo said. “I value a trusting relationship with my patients and consider their personal needs while using evidence-based medicine to make recommendations that help keep them healthy.”
Bernard Lim, MD, has joined the team of providers at the UW Health Heart & Vascular Center at ProHealth Care.
Lim is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and electrophysiology. He completed fellowships in both of these disciplines at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Electrophysiologists are cardiologists who specialize in testing and treating heart rhythm problems. They have training in performing advanced cardiacrelated procedures and interpreting test results.
“I believe in treating the whole person, rather than an isolated disease or condition,” Lim said. “It’s important to recognize the additional time it takes to listen to patients and assess their needs to make sure that everything possible is done to provide quality care. The needs of the patient come first.”
Sophos Geroulis, MD, has joined the team of neuroscience providers at Pro-Health Care and is accepting new patients. Geroulis is board-certified in neurology, sleep medicine and epilepsy. He completed a fellowship in sleep medicine at the University of Chicago Hospitals and another in epilepsy at the University of Michigan Health System.
“I enjoy partnering with patients to understand their individual needs and believe the healing process lies within each person,” Geroulis said. “My role in facilitating this process is with guidance and support, and striving toward mutual respect and ultimately a therapeutic relationship.”