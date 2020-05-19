Quartuccio achieves national recognition for client satisfaction

BROOKFIELD — For the second year, Allison Quartuccio, broker/owner with Denali Realty Group, has been awarded the AIOREP’s 10 Best Real Estate Agents for Client Satisfaction honor by The American Institute of Real Estate Professionals.
The American Institute of Real Estate Professionals is a third-party rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Real Estate Agents in each state.
Agents who are selected to the list must pass AIOREP’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOREP’s independent evaluation.
“This award for 2019-2020 is significant to me since it originates from peer recognition. There are many outstanding agents within our community, and it is an honor to be recognized as one of them, for the second year in a row,” Quartuccio said. “I absolutely love what I do, and the lives we have the privilege of touching. The relationships I have created through real estate have lasted beyond a sale, and are meaningful. I am grateful.”
One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves agent relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be an agent’s top priority, AIOREP places the highest emphasis on selecting agents who have achieved significant success in the field of real estate without sacrificing the service and support they provide.
Denali Realty Group is at 12750 W. North Ave., Suite C, Brookfield.