R&R welcomes Johnson as HR director

CITY OF PEWAUKEE — R&R Insurance Services recently welcomed Nicki Johnson, SPHR as the human resources director.
Johnson comes to R& R with 13 years of experience managing the full spectrum of human resources programs and services. Her experience ranges from recruiting to employee relations, compensation and benefits, training and development, performance management, regulatory compliance and more.
“Through Nicki’s leadership, we’re taking the employee experience to the next level and improving efficiencies. With her diverse background, we’re excited about what she brings to the table,” said Michael Franz, chief operating officer.
Most recently, Johnson was employed with Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., where she worked as the director of human resources. Previous to this, Johnson worked as the director of HR for Spacesaver Corporation, and she also spent time as the HR manager for E.K. Machine Company, Inc.
Johnson is also the acting chairman of the Board for the Beaver Dam Chamber.