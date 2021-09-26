raSmith promotes Mortensen to assistant director

BROOKFIELD — David Mortensen has received a promotion to assistant director of the site design services division at raSmith. Mortensen has served as a project manager at raSmith since 2019. He has more than 15 years of civil engineering and project management experience.
“David contributes a unique skillset to the site design group,” said Dave Cleary, director of site design services at raSmith. “David’s perspective, as well as his experience on projects in Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest, will be important as he focuses on growing our local and regional presence from our Brookfield office. Our team works with architects, developers, general contractors, and owners in the retail/mixed-use, industrial, health care, senior living, residential, education, and government sectors.”
Mortensen will continue to serve his clients as their primary contact. A few of his projects at raSmith include: Amazon last mile delivery stations in San Jose, Santa Fe Springs, Richmond, and San Francisco, CA; the RampUp Bradford Beach All-Inclusive Access development in Milwaukee; several site improvement projects at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center; and several site improvement projects for local school districts in the greater Milwaukee area.
Mortensen is a professional engineer licensed in Wisconsin and is also certified as a construction document technologist. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin- Platteville.