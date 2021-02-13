Regal Ware hires Kane as senior vice president, chief financial officer

KEWASKUM — Regal Ware, Inc. has appointed David Kane to the role of senior vice president, chief financial officer.
As a member of Regal Ware’s Executive Committee, Kane will oversee the Finance and IT Departments.
He will work closely with senior leaders to drive growth and seek financial, technological, and other efficiency improvements across the organization.
In addition, Kane will be responsible for coordinating financial planning, analysis and reporting in compliance with all federal and state regulations and GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles).
He will provide financial reporting to all levels of management including the Board of Directors, bankers and investment partners.
Kane is a multi-faceted financial leader with 25-plus years of experience navigating high growth companies in developing new business strategies, with a focus on operational excellence. He has held executive level positions in corporate finance, information technology, public accounting, and management consulting.
“I am pleased to welcome David onboard bringing his executive leadership to Regal Ware,” said Jeff Reigle, president and chief executive officer. “His deep and extensive experience in leading complex integrated solutions with a solid understanding of both business and technology — as well as driving operational excellence — will make an immediate impact as we continue to expand Regal Ware’s global footprint. I am confident David will provide strong leadership and is an excellent addition to Regal Ware’s executive team.”
Kane holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting and Finance from Ohio University and is a certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant.
Kane and his wife, Amy, have two daughters and reside in the Town of Erin.