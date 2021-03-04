Regal Ware, Inc. names Milissa Rick as vice president of marketing

KEWASKUM — Regal Ware, Inc. announced this week the appointment of Milissa Rick to vice president of marketing.
Rick will assume responsibility for Regal Ware’s marketing structure and approach, digital marketing platforms, and enhancing the customer/ consumer experience through brand, product, and service interfaces. She will work closely with Regal Ware’s divisions and brands including Saladmaster® and ESPRO® on strategic marketing programs.
Rick has 20 years’ experience leading strategy creation, innovative product launches, customer insights, brand building, and team leadership for global consumer brands. She has spent her career working in various organizations including higher education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, in research and social media agencies, and the last 10 years leading global brand marketing for heritage consumer brands including Schwinn and Mongoose Bicycles and Lands’ End.
“I am pleased to welcome Milissa onboard,” said Ryan Reigle, senior vice president, sales. “Her deep experience and impressive accomplishments will help Regal Ware strengthen brand engagement and positively impact sales, while growing and retaining our customer base.”
Rick holds a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Administration in marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She and her husband, Mike, have two children and reside in Janesville.