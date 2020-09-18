KEWASKUM — Regal Ware, an American-owned marketing and manufacturing company bringing products to families around the world, has named Andrew Mielke as global sourcing director.
Mielke will oversee all aspects of planning, optimization, directing and management of Regal Ware’s global procurement requirements, as well as raw material inventory management. He will play a significant role in streamlining processes to improve efficiencies while monitoring worldwide best practices to ensure Regal Ware is providing the best value and service for its customers.
Mielke has over 12 years of experience in supply chain management, procurement, onboarding and contract management with a focus on international sourcing, and supplier partner relationships. He holds a bachelor of history and secondary education from Ripon College.
Mielke lives in Pewaukee with his wife Jessica and their two children, AJ and Hank. He is an avid baseball fan and enjoys watching the Brewers.