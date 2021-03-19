Regal Ware names Ryan Reigle as president, CEO

KEWASKUM — Regal Ware, Inc., announced this week that Jeffrey A. Reigle has stepped down as president and CEO and will hand the reins to his son, Ryan Reigle. Jeffrey Reigle will remain active in the business as chairman of the board.
Jeffrey Reigle has been with the company since 1973.
“Under his leadership, the company has always had a reputation for integrity, growth, innovation and continually reinventing themselves,” reads a press release from the company. “Jeff was always willing to invest in new ideas while keeping a focus on customers, suppliers, and employees’ success. His continued commitment of building the type of company that treats Regal Ware family members, customers and communities with honor and respect are testaments of his dedication and commitment as a leader.”
Ryan Reigle will take over as president & CEO effective March 18. He is a fourth-generation descendant of Regal Ware founder J.O. Reigle.
“There are three members of the fourth generation of the Reigle family working in this business. I cannot think of any other indication of our commitment to the business and the community than to have members of the fourth generation of the family come back and want to be part of the organization and helping to build the future,” said Jeffrey Reigle.
Ryan Reigle began his career with Regal Ware in 2007, serving in a variety of sales and management positions. In January 2016, he was appointed president of Saladmaster, overseeing global sales and operations worldwide, growing the division by 20-plus percent. In October 2019, he was appointed senior vice president, sales, providing oversight of all Regal Ware sales divisions.
“I am honored to step into this role and excited to lead Regal Ware,” Ryan Reigle said. “When I reflect on Regal Ware’s past, I see a history of progress, not a progress of history. Here at Regal Ware, we made things happen and made the world a better place. Reflecting upon how that happened, it only happened one way. It’s around the great people that have made up this organization for the past 75 years. I am fortunate to work alongside an incredible team of global employees and sales leaders to fulfill our mission of enriching life by bringing families together across the world.”